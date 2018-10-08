The nursery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been inspected by Ofsted

A children’s nursery based at Blackpool Victoria Hospital has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors from Ofsted.

The education watchdog gave Victoria’s Happy Days Nursery its second top score, which was also given after its last visit in October 2014.

Inspector Denise Farrington said in her report: “The dedicated and enthusiastic manager considers the views of staff, parents, and children when evaluating the nursery. She carefully plans further improvements in her drive to provide the highest quality of provision.”

Staff were praised for their work in developing children’s “communication, social and physical skills”, and for providing “stimulating environments” outside and in.

Their relationships with parents were described as “good”, and “staff make suggestions about how parents can support their child’s learning at home. This contributes successfully to children’s good progress”.

To achieve the top score of ‘outstanding’, the nursery, which caters solely for NHS workers and has 112 children aged up to eight, including in a holiday club for four-to-eight year olds, should make sure staff working with the older children “capitalise on opportunities to encourage” them to “practise and develop their mathematical skills further as they play”, the reportsaid.

“Recently introduced systems that support staff in ensure activities are meticulously match to children’s current levels of development and help them make even better progress are not yet fully embedded,” it added.