The 10 worst performing primary schools in Blackpool according to government figures

These are the worst performing primary schools in Blackpool according to new government figures.

These figures list the worst performing 10 primary schools in the Blackpool area organised by 'the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard', from the lowest first. All taken from Department for Education website on December 13, and the full list can be read here.

1. Unity Academy, Blackpool Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 37. Progress in reading: Average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Below average

2. Devonshire Primary Academy Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 39. Progress in reading: Well below average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Below average

3. Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 42. Progress in reading: Below average. Progress in writing: Below average. Progress in maths: Below average

4. St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 46. Progress in reading: Average. Progress in writing: Well below average. Progress in maths: Average

