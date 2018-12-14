The 10 best performing primary schools in Blackpool according to government figures

The school saw 94 per cent of pupils reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in their SATs exams, taken at the end of Year 6. These figures list the top 10 primary schools in the Blackpool area organised by the percentage of pupils meeting the expected standard, in descending order. All taken from Department for Education website, and the full list can be read here



1. Kincraig Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 94. Progress in reading: Average. Progress in writing: Well above average. Progress in maths: Average

2. Holy Family Catholic Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 85. Progress in reading: Well above average. Progress in writing: Average. Progress in maths: Well above average

3. Mereside Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 83. Progress in reading: Well above average. Progress in writing: Well above average. Progress in maths: Well above average

4. Blackpool St John's Church of England Primary School Percentage of pupils meeting expected standard: 82. Progress in reading: Well above average. Progress in writing: Well above average. Progress in maths: Well above average

