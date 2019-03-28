Team from Saint Aidan's High School crowned champions in basketball tournament

By Samantha Cardwell and Alice O’Brien, Year 9 St aidan’s

A Year 9 Basketball Tournamentwas held recently.

On Monday, March 11, the Year 9 basketball tournament was held at Garstang High School.

Millfield, Garstang and Saint Aidan’s had both put together an A and B team, captained by Alice O’Brien and Samantha Cardwell respectively.

The A team started strongly, playing against Garstang.

This secured Saint Aidan’s a well-earned win! Without having a break, the A team then went on to play Millfield.

The game started positively, which helped to gain a comfortable lead by half time.

They managed to keep the lead going and by the end had won both games!

With all the hard work put in, Saint Aidan’s were crowned winners of the tournament!

Alice O’Brien said: “I think that both our teams played well and finished many of our chances.

“Our defence was strong and we made the game very difficult for the other teams.”