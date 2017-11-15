'Serious technical failure' forces resort school to stay shut tomorrow and Friday

A 'serious technical failure' at a Blackpool school will mean it stays shut tomorrow and Friday.

The major fault relates to Revoe Learning Academy and Children's Centre's fire alarm system, and has left teachers concerned it might not work properly in the event of a fire, it is understood.

The decision to stay closed for the next two days was made to 'ensure the technical failure can be resolved, and the safety of the children, staff, and users of Revoe can be guaranteed', the Grasmere Road school said in a statement.

"We can assure you that we have considered all measures to remain open and apologise unreservedly for any inconvenience caused," it added.