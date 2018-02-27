School is ‘on the verge of outstanding’

A Fylde primary school is on the verge of being rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

The education watchdog carried out a short inspection of Lytham Hall Park Primary School recently, and said it had showed ‘strong practice and marked improvement’.

Lytham Hall Park Primary School is on the verge of being rated outstanding by Ofsted. Pictured are head boys and girls Poppy Rowlings, 10, Declan Aspery, 10, Eleanor Channon, 11 and Joshua Squires, 10.

Inspector Amanda Stringer said the South Park school remains ‘good’, but said it is ‘improving towards outstanding’, with a more in-depth inspection being organised for next time.

In a letter to headteacher Sharon Bowker, she said: “Your love of learning is infectious. You have established a team that is full of energy and drive.

“It is committed to ensuring pupils develop the skills they need to be successful learners.

“You are reflective in the decisions you make, and your aspirations are shared by leaders, staff, and governors.

Lytham Hall Park Primary School is on the verge of being rated outstanding by Ofsted. Pictured are Harry Craig, 9, Eleanor Channon, 11, Poppy Rowlings, 10 and Declan Aspery, 10, Joshua Squires, 10 and sisters Emma and Sophie Condon-Tomlinson, aged 9 and 5.

“You and your staff embody the school’s motto: ‘Let’s live to learn.’”

The teaching of maths has been overhauled since the school’s last inspection, leading to a ‘considerable increase’ in results, which have ‘remained consistently above national averages’.

The quality of teaching was also praised, while pupils were found to have ‘positive attitudes towards learning’.

Mrs Bowker said ‘good’ was the best available following the school’s one-day inspection, which ‘outstanding’ only given following a two-day inspection – which will be carried out next time.

In a letter to parents, she said: “Ofsted is only one aspect of how we measure our success – our true measure is our children and when you read the report I know you too will be incredibly proud of how they are described.”