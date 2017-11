Bosses at Revoe Learning Academy and Children's Centre are 'confident' of reopening on Monday, after a fault with the fire alarm system forced it to stay shut.

Teachers were concerned the 'serious technical failure' could put youngsters at risk in the event of a fire, and called off classes yesterday and today as a result.

"We are confident this issued will be resolved in readiness to open ... on Monday," the Blackpool school said in a statement.