Scheme will help get Blackpool jobless back into work

A work experience scheme is set to expand its remit by providing jobless residents with the chance to secure paid work.

Blackpool Council's Chance2Shine Recruitment Agency will offer employers opportunity to offer people temporary jobs.

It is hoped the move will help companies meet their short term recruitment requirements while helping those who are long-term unemployed get back into work.

A council report says: "Chance2Shine Recruitment is an exciting new venture that aims to extend the current work placement offer to include temporary paid work opportunities for residents seeking employment.

"It builds on the success of the work placement programme that has offered hundreds of work placement opportunities for unemployed residents seeking real work experience, references and often a resulting job offer."

Fees will be charged at a commercial rate so as not to undercut the competing private sector, and will cover the council's costs in running the venture.

Chance2Shine is part of the council's Positive Steps into Work programme which offers a range of services to job seekers.