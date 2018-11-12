Resort Woodlands School is likened to a ‘family’ as it is given its latest Ofsted rating

A Blackpool school described by parents as “like a family” is still ‘good’, Ofsted said.

The education watchdog said the headteacher at Woodlands School, Karen Haworth, has helped maintain “the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection” just over five years ago.

Inspector Amanda Stringer told Mrs Haworth in a letter: “Staff and governors share your enthusiasm for learning and high expectations, which embody the school motto: ‘Together we raise aspirations for independence and lifelong learning.’”

The school, in Whitegate Drive, caters for pupils with a “wide range of learning needs, including severe, profound, and complex learning difficulties, and many have a broad range of additional special education needs, including hearing or visual impairments, epilepsy, or other health conditions and autistic spectrum disorder,” it said.

And Ofsted inspectors found parents were happy, with one telling them: “The school is like a family.”

The youngsters also said they enjoy going to school. Ms Stringer said: “Pupils feel cared for and listened to by adults.”

Senior teachers have “successfully resolved the areas for improvement identified at the last inspection”, she added, and were given tips on how to achieve the top ranking of ‘outstanding’ at a future inspection.

Mrs Haworth said staff were “very pleased and proud Ofsted recognised the progress and achievements our pupils are making, and also all the developments since our latest inspection”.