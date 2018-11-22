Red Box campaign launched in Blackpool to end period poverty

Have your say

A campaign has been launched in Blackpool to end period poverty for school girls amid fears the issue is leading to some pupils missing classes.

A group of women, including councillors and charity chiefs, is leading the Blackpool Red Box project, part of a national scheme to provide free sanitary items in schools.

It comes after investigations showed some girls were forced to miss school because they could not afford sanitary protection.

Coun Lynn Williams said: "We very much wanted to be involved and support this project as no young woman should have to miss school because they can’t afford sanitary products.

"The response and support we have had has been fantastic.

"We will shortly have red boxes in three high schools across the

town and one in a community youth facility.

"We want to ensure that all schools, should they wish, are able to be involved and so need donations."

In 2017, a survey by Plan International UK, found one in 10 girls and young

women were unable to afford sanitary protection, with 49 per cent of those surveyed missing one full day of school because of their period.

Red Box Project Blackpool was initiated by Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Labour

Women’s Forum and will depend on donations from the community.

The first donation points for sanitary towels, tampons, underwear and tights are being set up at the three council sports centres - Stanley Park, Palatine and Moor park - as well as at Blackpool Citizens Advice Bureau on Whitegate Drive, Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road, and at reception at the Bickerstaff House council offices.

Coun Kathryn Benson added: "If anyone would like to be involved, please do get in touch.

"If you can help by raising awareness and asking for donations at an event or at your place of work that would be great. "

Any organisations, including community centres and businesses, which want to support the scheme should contact redboxblackpool@outlook.com