Potions and zip wires see Hambleton Primary pupils get creative for British Science Week

From test tubes to zip wires, these eager youngsters have been getting creative with their science experiments.

Pupils of all ages at Hambleton Primary Academy took part in a range of activities as part of British Science Week.

READ MORE: Blackpool park undergoing a revamp has a new mascot thanks to 10-year-old Millie

On Wednesday they got hands on and put their chemistry, physics and biology skills to practical use.

Year two teacher Beth Crayston said: “We invited in a science company, STEAM Works, and their purpose was to enable us to inspire future inventors, engineers, scientists, makers and digital masterminds through hands-on, stimulating practicals. Their mission was to get children engaged with science and from their science day we can proudly say all children were scientists.”

In biology, the pupils looked at the human body. Years one and two focused specifically on the digestive system, which the older children took a step further with experiments using bananas, digestive biscuits and orange juice.

Ms Crayston added: “In Physics we all created a cable car to carry our school bears safely down a zip wire.”

“The investigations involved looking at forces, angles of the zip wire and even adding motors to the cable cars.

“The school corridor was taken over by the longest zip wire in Poulton.

“Throughout chemistry there were experiments of colour changing liquids and states of matter – with some amazing questions coming from children of all ages”.

Each class voted for their “super scientist” and they were awarded with a certificate and Science prize in assembly.