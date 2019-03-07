Permission given for more places at Blackpool nursery

A Blackpool nursery school has been granted planning permission to permanently increase the number of children it takes.

Town hall planners approved the application by Stephen Chamberlain for Little George's Nursery on George Street using their delegated powers.

More places can now be offered at nursery school

The kindergarten has operated since August 2017 when it opened with 24 places, but the new approval allows for up to 40 children.

A report setting out reasons for the decision says the nursery is in a deprived area where there is demand for places.

It adds: "Such provision is important to enable parents to access employment and also to support community interaction and cohesion.

"This is particularly true in a deprived area such as that around the application site where levels of income and employment are relatively low, issues of transience are prevalent, and nearly a quarter of households are lone-parent.

"As such the permanent increase in provision to meet an identified need weighs in favour of the proposal."