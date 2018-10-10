Ofsted inspectors visit St Aiden’s High School in Preesall – and praise teachers

Teachers at St Aiden’s Church of England High School, in Cartgate, Preesall, have “maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection” by Ofsted in October 2013.

In a letter to headteacher Andrew Smith, Stephen Ruddy from the education watchdog said: “You and other leaders, including governors, know the school well. Your aspirations for pupils are high. You expect staff to match these, and typically they do.

“This has enabled you to build upon the school’s strengths and put right the areas for improvement noted at the last inspection. You and other leaders have created and sustained a positive and caring community.”