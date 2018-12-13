'No demand' for more student accommodation in Blackpool

Proposals to convert a former Blackpool guesthouse into student rooms have been withdrawn after college chiefs said there was no requirement for additional accommodation.

Western UK Estates (NW) Ltd had applied to Blackpool Council for planning permission to use the former Silverdale Guesthouse on Palatine Road as housing for up to six students.

The scheme had been recommended for refusal after town hall planning officers said the property was in the main holiday accommodation area.

A report to the planning committee warned there was already conflict between existing student digs and hotels on that part of Palatine Road.

Objections had also been received from some hoteliers.

In response to the application, Blackpool and the Fylde College said while it would welcome purpose-built halls of residence or accommodation significently better than that already provided, there was currently "more than enough" student accommodation available of an appropriate standard.

Its response added there were no plans to expand so no increase in demand was expected.

As a result, councillors were told the scheme had now been withdrawn and planners would meet with the applicant to consider alternative uses for the property which has been empty for several years and is in poor condition.