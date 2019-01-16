New minibus so welcome

The new year has got off to a good start for youngsters at one Fylde school – a bus to get them out of class.

Pear Tree School held a special party to mark the official handover of its new Lord’s Taverners 16-seater wheelchair accessible minibus with former Preston and Manchester United manager David Moyes (right with pupil Eliemae Kramer) and Sir Robert Atkins among the guests.

The Kirkham school took delivery of the £40,843 bus last month after a massive drive by parents, staff and the community to raise a £17,000 contribution, bringing the school tally of minibuses to three.

It will now enable a much older vehicle to be retired.

Pear Tree caters or children with severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties.

The disabilities they support range from autism to global delay, and multiple learning difficulties.

The specially-adapted minibus will help the school to give pupils a chance to get out of school for a variety of activities to go outside in the fresh air on trips, socials and events and enabling sixth formers to go to college to take part in classes

Fiona Wafer, business manager at the school, said: “We were delighted to be gifted a mini bus from the Lord’s Taverners. This minibus will secure so many opportunities for our pupils to get out and about.”