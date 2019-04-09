Mary Poppins is a stage success for Kirkham Grammar School

Brooke Medhurst and Morgan Cuthbert, KGS

It all started last year in the summer term, when we were informed that our next production was going to be ‘Mary Poppins Jr.’

The cast of Kirkham Grammar School's Mary Poppins.

Everyone was very excited and Kirkham Grammar School was buzzing.

The auditions took place in our school hall where we had to sing, dance and act a monologue. It was a very tense time!

During the months leading up to the show, lots of break times and after school sessions, as well as our Arts

Afternoons, were taken up with rehearsals.

Kirkham Grammar School - Mary Poppins

With only a few weeks to opening night, we started having weekend rehearsals which lasted between four and six hours.

We also had the opportunity to meet lots of new people such as the Radio Lancashire team and Dermot O’Leary, who we performed to.

The set came a week before the show and we were all so amazed at how incredible it was, it was like a set from a West End show! All our shows took place in the Summerlee Hall at the Senior School.

The crowds were huge and all we could hear from backstage was the excited murmur of the audience.

Before every show we ran around saying ‘Break a leg’ to all members of the cast.

We had lots of help from our school’s fifth year pupils and sixth formers, all our amazing teachers and, of course, our producer and director, Mrs Shuttleworth, and our Assistant Director and Choreographer, Shelley Stott.

It is definitely an experience we shall never forget!