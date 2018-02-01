Lively school shows make memories to last a lifetime

Up to 2,000 children from across Blackpool will be taking to the stage of the celebrated Grand Theatre as Schools Alive returns next week.

Over four nights, youngsters from almost all of the town’s schools will dance, sing, play and act in a showcase of their skills.

Radio Wave breakfast show host Hayley Kay will once more be presenting the shows - which she says have been a highlight of her calendar since she first got involved in 2002.

“I love it,” she said. “For a lot of children it’s their first experience in a professional theatre and they remember it forever -I get adults come up to me and say ‘I was in this or that school in 2005, do you remember it?’

“You never know what you’re going to get, even hosting it, I only get a very short biography on the school and that makes it so much fun.

“Although most of the parents go along a bit begrudgingly - happily seeing their own child but knowing they’ve got to stay the whole night - they end up having a brilliant night.”

The show is organised and run by Blackpool Music Service, Blackpool Music Education Hub and the Grand Theatre.

Tickets cost £8 from the Grand on 01253 290190.