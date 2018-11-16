Layton Primary School appoints two new assistant headteachers

Layton Primary School announced the appointment of two assistant headteachers.

The Meyler Avenue school, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, had been recruiting since Claire Jones was promoted to deputy head earlier this year.

Another former assistant headteacher, Katherine Shuttleworth, left to become head at Strike Lane in Freckleton.

Jonathan Clucas, headteacher, said Year Five team leader Catherine Rollinson will be assistant headteacher for key stage one and the foundation stage, while Liam Marshall, an external appointment, will be assistant head for key stage two.

“Mrs Rollinson will take up her post in the coming weeks, and Mr Marshall in the new year,” he said in a letter to parents recently.

He added: “Mr Mike Moor will teach class 5R for the remainder of the school year and will liaise with Mrs Rollinson to ensure there is minimal disruption to the children’s education.”