Lancashire to face a fresh inspection from regulators next year

Services for young people in Lancashire who have special educational needs are likely to face a fresh inspection from regulators next year.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission issued a damning assessment after inspectors last visited the county just over twelve months ago.

Since then, the county and health bosses have carried out an action plan.

Lancashire has received quarterly monitoring visits throughout to judge its progress and following the next one, due just before Christmas, officials will decide whether that requirement will be relaxed.

Whatever the outcome, a full reinspection can be expected in June 2019.

John Readman, interim director of children’s services at county hall, said it was an opportunity for Lancashire to reset its reputation.

“There is understandably a lot of emotion out there around this issue.

“Lots of improvements are being made, but there is much more to do.”