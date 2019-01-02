Kirkham pre-school keeps its ‘good’ ranking after inspection by Ofsted

A nursery in Kirkham has kept its ‘good’ rating after an inspection by Ofsted.

The education watchdog had last given The Park Pre-School, in Mill Street, its second top rating in June 2015.

Inspector Cath Palser said in her report: “Children are active, enthusiastic, and eager to explore, experiment, and try new things.

“They develop strong independence and self-care skills and have a strong sense of belonging.”

Staff were praised for their work in reviewing the progress of the 19 children aged from two to four, and all make “good progress, given their starting points”, Ms Palser’s report said.

They also use a range of “effective” methods to keep parents informed, and “provide ideas for enjoyable activities for parents to continue children’s learning at home”.

But while the manager “regularly seeks the views of parents, children, and staff and uses this information to focus on making improvements”, she does not “use highly targeted and focused methods to evaluate staff’s practice and ensure the quality of teaching is continuously improving to the highest level,” the report added.

“Staff do not maximise opportunities to develop children’s curiosity, fascination, and interest in the world around them.”

By improving those two highlighted areas, the nursery, based in the community centre, could achieve the top ranking of ‘outstanding’.

The nursery opens from Monday-Thursday during terms, with sessions from 9am-noon on Mondays and Thursdays, and 9am-3pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.