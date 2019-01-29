Junior Gazette: Saint Aidan's pupils reach for the stars in GCSE taster lesson

Last week a small group of year 9 pupils had the chance to attend an Astronomy Taster Session at Rossall School.

At 1pm we left school and headed towards Rossall, where we were directed towards the Astronomy Centre within the grounds by Dr Nick Lister.

Saint Aidan's pupils visited Rossall School's astronomy department.

We were there on a special trip, to help us decide whether to take GCSE Astronomy.

In the centre we were shown around the building, in which we saw a live feed from the International Space Station.

More importantly, we were shown around the Planetarium! We saw a display of the stars in our galaxy, including the famous Orion constellation.

I learnt a lot on this trip but it was also very enjoyable! I hope to be able to pursue Astronomy through the rest of high school because of this fantastic afternoon.

I will definitely be considering GCSE Astronomy!