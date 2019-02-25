Junior Gazette: Edible homework was the best for Saint Aidan's pupils

Have your say

This half term in English we were asked to either make a model of The Globe Theatre, write a narrative story and make a book cover, or write a diary entry for homework.

The best news was... it could be edible!

We did this because we were learning about Elizabethan England and Shakespeare.

Personally, I did the diary entry about finishing a play (I was Shakespeare).

But many people made fantastic models and you could tell they spent hours creating them.

Some even added straw to their models for the roofs and made model figures of the actors.

Three people even did their project in the form of a cake.

The cakes were in the shape of The Globe and we had the chance to eat them during lesson time.

Miss Kalinski even said we could come back at lunchtime to eat more!

This was the best homework ever!