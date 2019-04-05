Jam packed Austrian adventure for Saint Aidan's High School pupils

By Shannon Halliwell and Emma Gilmartin, Saint Aidan’s, Year 10

Earlier this year, pupils from St Aidan’s High School in Preesall set off for an unforgettable experience to the Austrian Alps.

Saint Aidan's High School pupils skiing in the Alps

Five memorable days of remarkable views and glorious weather made for perfect conditions on the slopes.

Our first morning we were greeted by a lovely breakfast that fuelled us for our first day.

We were fitted with our skis and we headed out to the resort of Alpendorf for a jam-packed day.

The whole group started with basic skills to prepare us for the days to come.

On tour - Saint Aidan's High School ready for their skiing trip,

Over the course of the week our confidence grew and we were all able to experience the thrill that the Austrian Alps had to offer.

Snow parks were among one of our favourite parts of the trip - ramps, jumps, sharp turns and tunnels!

Off the slopes, the evening activities were equally as entertaining, enjoying a movie night, pizza night and bowling.

During our stay we also had three amazing instructors who not only encouraged us, but also helped to develop our skills.

Skiing in the Alps

Our three instructors topped off our week by presenting us with an award ceremony, with awards such as widest snowplough or crash of the week.

Austria, you did not disappoint and we will all have memories to treasure forever!