Headteacher’s pride at politicians’ praise

Youngsters at Mereside Primary School have been congratulated for their progress in reading, writing, and maths by the government’s education secretary Damian Hinds and minister of state for school standards Nick Gibb.

In a letter to headteacher Sarah Bamber, the pair said pupils’ development between key stage one and the end of key stage two put the school “amongst the top three per cent” in England.

“We want to equip every child with the fluency in reading, writing, and mathematics necessary to prepare them for a succesful secondary education and beyond, and your school has provided this,” the letter said.

“Thank you for producing such high standards through your hard work and professionalism, and congratulations again to you and your staff for all you have achieved.”

Ms Bamber said staff were “thrilled” to get the letter, and added: “This is testement of the hard work carried out by all our staff, children, and parents. We strive to prepare our children for a successful secondary education and to develop their life-long love of learning, ensuring that the children are always the best that they can be.”

Tony Nicholson, chief executive of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust (FCAT), which runs the Langdale Road school, added: “This top three per cent outcome is, of course, the result of great leadership and teaching, and the enthusiastic and commited efforts of our wonderful pupils and supportive parents. This is a truly great result.”