Golden code breakers

Code cracking youngsters at a Blackpool school are top of the class. Pupils at Waterloo Primary Academy have scooped national computing award for their skills.

The South Shore school has been recognised as a UK Coding Champion by Discovery Education, which provides digital and coding resources to primary schools, after computer whizz-kids designed and shared more than 2,700 apps last year, putting them in the top three schools for Discovery Education Coding across the UK.

Youngsters used their ICT skills to create a range of computer games, using different programming languages and featuring characters including dinosaurs, princesses and even The Queen.

It received a gold award for their achievement and a Makey Makey coding kit –an electronic invention tool which connects everyday objects to the internet.

Deputy headteacher David Woodcock said:“It’s never been more important for children to get to grips with coding.

“Computer programming is a vital skill for the future, and one that our pupils really enjoy. We’re proud to be in the top three nationally.”

Hazel Carter, UK marketing director at Discovery Education said: “We were very impressed with the games and apps created by pupils at Waterloo and they should be very proud of their achievement.”