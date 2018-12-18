FULL LIST: This is how much your Blackpool school has improved its pupils

Last week, the Government released SATS results for all schools across the country, graded by their results in English, writing and maths.

But many schools say this is unfair - as it compares schools in poor areas with those in affluent areas.

Mereside Primary School

Instead, they point to other indicators previously classed as 'value added' - how much the school progresses pupils from their first day to their last.

They are given a score for English, writing and maths - with an overall figure generated. A minus figure suggests pupils have not made as much progress as expected.

Blackpool average is 1.6

Mereside Primary School 15

Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School 12.5

Christ the King RC Primary School 10.8

St John's Primary School 10.4

Westcliff Primary School 9.5

Layton Primary School 8.9

Holy Family Primary School 8.4

Kincraig Primary School 7.3

Westminster Primary School 6.6

Revoe Primary School 6.6

St Bernadette's Primary School 5.3

Moor Park Primary School 5.2

Waterloo Primary School 4.4

Baines Primary School 2.6

Thames Primary School 2.3

Stanley Primary School 1

St Cuthbert's Primary School 1

Marton Primary School 0.9

St John Vianney Primary School 0.7

St Nicholas Primary School 0.6

Gateway Primary School 0

Armfield Primary School 0

Roseacre Primary School - 1

Boundary Primary School - 0.1

Norbreck Primary School -1.4

Langdale Primary School -1.8

St Kentigern's Primary School -3.2

Unity Acadamy -3.5

Hawes Side Primary School -3.5

St Teresa's Primary School -3.8

Anchrosholme Primary School -4.1

Devonshire Primary School -4.2

Bispham Endowed Primary School -6.7