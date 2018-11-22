Entertainer Lionel Vinyl is 'Making A Direct Difference' to stop bullying

Have your say

Norry Ascroft is getting MADD about bullying.

The local entertainer –better known to many as Lionel Vinyl – has set out to tackle the issue, which affects many children.

Influenced nine years ago, after reading an article where a teenage girl had committed suicide due to cyber bullying, Norry set up the Making A Direct Difference (MADD).

“It was the third suicide in as many weeks that I’d read, and it just hit me emotionally,” he said.

“I went and looked online to see what was out there, there’s some great sites, but it isn’t getting to the root of the problem.”

Norry has created an online teacher training programme focusing on the basic foundation of human behaviour.

He added: “The course is called the truth about bullying.

“It’s to train them up so they understand the human behaviour of what’s going on with bullying.”

It costs £100 per school – and Norry has now secured sponsorship for all 85 primary and high schools in the FY area to take part.

Now he wants every school in the UK to have access to this course.

He said: “We’ve got a few schools in Preston already and a couple of other places including North Wales”.

The aim is to grow the scheme to the point that it becomes self-funding, allowing him to switch his focus to expanding the range of courses available.

He is also planning to put on live events, which would also be open to parents, that would give more schools access to the training materials.

