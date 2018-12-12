Boys’ show stopper raises roof for Donna’s Dream House fund

Pupils from Rossall School went MAD in their bid to boost their work to support Donna’s Dream House.

The boys from Mitre Fleur de Lys House hold an annual fundraising night for the Blackpool based charity, with a MAD Night of entertainment.

This year, the 10th was hosted by MF Houseparent Mr Krishnan Pillai and friend of Rossall, Mr Andy Mitchell. The pair between them delivered plenty of laughs in a night packed with music, comedy and dance.

Each member of MF House displayed their talents, and team bond, in impressive group numbers; some even stepping out alone to perform in front of the 200-strong crowd.

But it was the ‘all boys’ performances that stole the show, opening the night with a roaring interpretation of ‘The Greatest Showman’ and concluding with a group dance to a melody of popular tunes.

Since 2008 MF House has raised more than £30,000 for Donna’s Dream House and plan to continue this tradition and raise in the years to come.