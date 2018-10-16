Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden in call on student blog competition

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden is encouraging students to take part in a national writing competition in conjunction with the Financial Times and the Bank of England.

Entrants are asked to write a blog piece of no more than 500 words around the topic is “What is the future of money?”.

The winning piece will be then published on the Bank Underground blog.

The competition is aimed at young people aged between 16 and 19 and the deadline for submissions is Thursday, January 31.

Submissions must be sent to education.programme@bankofengland.co.uk with the heading Student Blog Competition.

Mr Marsden said: “This is a really good opportunity for a young person in Blackpool to have a piece of writing nationally published. I remember a couple of pieces I’d written and had published as a teenager - it was a great feeling.

“I’d really encourage Blackpool students, whether that be at our schools, our sixth form or at Blackpool and The Fylde College to get involved.”

Writers can use two relevant charts or infographics if they wish.

Arguments used must also be backed up by sound reasoning and the use of relevant data where appropriate.