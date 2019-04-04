Blackpool pupils offer lesson in compassion to help the homeless

Blackpool pupils were learning about homelessness in English, but ended up giving everyone a lesson in care and compassion.

The Year 8 youngsters from Aspire Academy collected bags of clothes, toiletries and other items to help the needy in Blackpool after a series of lessons on the book Stone Cold by Robert Swindells.

Year 8 pupils at Aspire Academy have been gathering clothes and food for Blackpool Christian charity Care and Share

t tells of a teenage boy made homeless on the streets of London, but ended up sparking a series of debates in class.

Teacher Lesley Gregory said: “It was part of the scheme of work we had started after February half tem, we read the book and did activities and it instantly gained interest in the class because of the homeless people on the streets of Blackpool.

“We had many open discussions about the issues and attitudes to the homeless and the class had a very compassionate view. We came up with the idea of gathering as much as we could to help.

“The children were fantastic. We had bags of clothes, babies and children’s clothes, toiletries and one pupil made up toiletries packs for men and women.

Carole Cox and Linda McEvilly from Care and Share with pupil Sally Moorhouse and teacher Lesley Gregory

“I am so proud of them and the really beautiful thing was to see it all come to fruition by donating it to Blackpool Care and Share. The class really enjoyed that.”

Linda McEvilly from Blackpool Care and Share based at Tarnside Community Centre, thanked the class for their help.

She said: “It was very moving to have this support from Aspire’s Year 8s.

“They had really considered what it means to be homeless and needy.

Jacob Blount and Taidy Morgan

“They really took it to heart and actually set about doing something to help. I was amazed just how much they had collected and moved by their concern.”

Linda said that the pupils now understood how even ordinary people and families could fall on hard times.

She added: “We deal with between ten and 14 families a week.

“This week we have given out 16 duvets, plus prams, bedding and baby clothes.”