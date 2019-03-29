Blackpool music school to challenge planning decision

Have your say

The operators of a music school in Blackpool have lodged an appeal after plans to extend the premises were rejected by councillors.

Last September Blackpool Council's planning committee refused to grant permission to an application to build a two-storey extension to Blackpool Music Academy on Waterloo Road in South Shore.

Applicant John Shaw said additional space was needed to provide more room for music lessons with up to 12 children attending for lessons on Saturday afternoons.

But planners, who had recommended refusal, said while the extension “would support the growth of the business”, the loss of light and overdominance “weighs against the proposal”.

The appeal will now be considered by an independent inspector at a future date.