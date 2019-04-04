Blackpool 'mini cadets' impress Lancashire Chief Constable Andy Rhodes

Have your say

You know you’re getting old when the police officers start to look young.

But don’t worry, Lancashire Police’s latest ‘recruits’ are fairly junior by anyone’s standards.

Mini cadets at the forces Western Division headquarters

That’s because these 16 eager youngsters are a group of “mini cadets” from Blackpool’s Devonshire Primary Academy and Revoe Learning Academy.

Building on the success of the popular cadets scheme, which gives teens a taste of life on the force, the pupils were coming to the end of their mini cadets course when they got the chance to meet the county’s top cop.

Chief Constable Andy Rhodes greeted them at the force’s Western Division headquarters, on Gerry Richardson Way, Marton, last

week.

