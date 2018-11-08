Blackpool is cheapest in North West for cost of childcare

Blackpool is the cheapest area in the North West for childcare for three and four-year-olds, new figures reveal.

On average, childcare in the resort costs £3.75 an hour, according to Department for Education data. For two-year-olds the cost rises to £4 an hour.

Across the North West, the most expensive childcare for three and four-year-olds was in Knowsley, £6 an hour.

Every three and four-year-old gets 15 hours of free childcare a week, and 30 hours for those with parents who both earn the equivalent of 16 hours at the minimum wage.

Two-year-olds with parents on welfare benefits also get 15 hours free childcare a week.