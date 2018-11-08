Blackpool is cheapest in North West for cost of childcare

Childcare in Blackpool is cheaper than anywhere else in the North West
Blackpool is the cheapest area in the North West for childcare for three and four-year-olds, new figures reveal.

On average, childcare in the resort costs £3.75 an hour, according to Department for Education data. For two-year-olds the cost rises to £4 an hour.

Across the North West, the most expensive childcare for three and four-year-olds was in Knowsley, £6 an hour.

Every three and four-year-old gets 15 hours of free childcare a week, and 30 hours for those with parents who both earn the equivalent of 16 hours at the minimum wage.

Two-year-olds with parents on welfare benefits also get 15 hours free childcare a week.