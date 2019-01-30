Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre colleges' league table 2019 revealed

The government has published its annual league tables for colleges.

Following the publication of results for Blackpool's secondary schools here are the results for colleges in our area.

1. Blackpool and the Fylde College Ashfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HB. Number of 16-18 students: 2487, Value added score: -0.50, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: Suppressed

2. St Marys Catholic Academy St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ. Number of 16-18 students: 133, Value added score: 0.91, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C-

3. The Blackpool Sixth Form College Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LR. Number of 16-18 students: 2016, Value added score: 0.41, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C+

4. Rossall School Broadway, Fleetwood, FY7 8JW. Number of 16-18 students: 187, Value added score: no entries, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C

