Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre colleges' league table 2019 revealed

Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre colleges' league table 2019 revealed

The government has published its annual league tables for colleges.

Following the publication of results for Blackpool's secondary schools here are the results for colleges in our area.

Ashfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HB. Number of 16-18 students: 2487, Value added score: -0.50, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: Suppressed

1. Blackpool and the Fylde College

Ashfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 0HB. Number of 16-18 students: 2487, Value added score: -0.50, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: Suppressed
Google
other
Buy a Photo
St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ. Number of 16-18 students: 133, Value added score: 0.91, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C-

2. St Marys Catholic Academy

St Walburgas Road, Blackpool, FY3 7EQ. Number of 16-18 students: 133, Value added score: 0.91, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C-
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LR. Number of 16-18 students: 2016, Value added score: 0.41, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C+

3. The Blackpool Sixth Form College

Blackpool Old Road, Blackpool, FY3 7LR. Number of 16-18 students: 2016, Value added score: 0.41, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C+
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Broadway, Fleetwood, FY7 8JW. Number of 16-18 students: 187, Value added score: no entries, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C

4. Rossall School

Broadway, Fleetwood, FY7 8JW. Number of 16-18 students: 187, Value added score: no entries, Average point score per academic entry expressed as a grade: C
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3