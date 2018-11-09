Blackpool Council and Preston-based Eric Wright Group team up for £2.3m refurbishment scheme for Woodlands School in Blackpool

School celebrates the end of £2.3m refurbishment scheme

What has happened?

From left, Eric and Alison Wright, children from Woodlands School, Bernie Ashworth, Woodlands family support worker, Diane Booth, director of Childrens Services, and Councillor Kathryn Benson

Woodlands School off Whitegate Drive has undergone a £2.3m refurbishment.

Who was involved?

Blackpool Council and Preston-based Eric Wright Group teamed up to carry out the project.

It is one of 51 projects undertaken by Eric Wright Group here in the past 25 years, totalling £146m.

What was done?

The Woodlands School improvement programme, which began in March 2017, consisted of a six-phase refurbishment programme.

Extensions to the front and side elevations enabled administrative areas to be expanded, whilst new facilities and the reconfiguration of classrooms, corridors, ceilings and toilets brought the building up to current building regulations and created new teaching and learning spaces.

What do they say?

Head of special projects at Eric Wright Group, Stephen Knowles, who was born and lives in Blackpool said: “The improvements which have been made to Woodlands School will really enhance the learning experience for the school community and we are delighted to have been able to deliver those for the town. We’ve had a great working relationship with the staff and children and have ensured minimal disruption for them while we completed these improvement works. We’re delighted with the high standard of the finish and it’s great to see the positive effect already on those using the building.”

And the school?

Headteacher Karen Haworth, said: “The completed refurbishment has had an immediate and positive impact on the pupils’ quality of life; not just their education but their health and well-being at school.

“The facilities have enabled pupils to engage and experience the new opportunities within their fabulous outdoor spaces.”