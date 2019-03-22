Blackpool agrees school admissions policy

Blackpool Council has agreed its school admissions policy for primary and secondary schools and academies for next year.

It will affect those who children are due to start school or move up to secondary school in September 2020.

School starters

The policy for 2020/21 has not been changed from previous years.

The document says the scheme "aims to provide a fair and transparent route for the consideration of parental preferences".

Parents or carers will be able to put forward three choices including schools in Blackpool and in neighbouring authorities, and will be offered one place.

It adds: "All preferences will be considered equally, and where more than one offer is possible the priority order in which the applicant expressed their preferences will be used to determine which single offer is made."

Where possible all applicants will receive their first choice.

An appeal process will be in place if none of an applicants' preferences can be offered.

This year 95 per cent of schoolchildren Blackpool received one of their top choices for secondary school.

In total, 81 per cent were given their first preference while 12 per cent had their second preference accepted and two per cent had their third choice.

Timetable for primary school applications

The on-line application system will go live during the week beginning Monday September 2 this year, with the closing date being Wednesday January 15 2020. Notifications will be sent out from Tuesday April 14 2020.

Timetable for secondary school applications

On-line applications from week beginning Monday September 2 this year, with the closing date Thursday October 31. Notifications will be sent out from Sunday March 1 2020.