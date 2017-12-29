6,700 disruptive pupils excluded from Lancashire schools

6,700 disruptive pupils were excluded from Lancashire schools last year. James Illingworth analyses the figures and asks how they can be improved.

Violent assaults, sexual misconduct, and drink and drugs on school grounds were among the reasons for thousands of exclusions across Lancashire.

According to latest figures, both the number of permanent and fixed term exclusions are on the rise in the county’s schools, which includes those in Wyre and Fylde but not in Blackpool.

More than 300 pupils were told to find new schools in 2015/16 with persistent disruptive behaviour the most frequent discipline issue.

A total of 21 youngsters were expelled for sexual offences in schools and a further 69 were excluded for racist abuse. More than 80 were kicked out after committing violent attacks against adults and other children.

But education leaders insist the figures should be viewed in perspective.

The Department for Education statistics, collated by The Gazette, show 305 primary, secondary and special school students were permanently excluded in 2015/16, compared with 150 in 2011/12.

The number of fixed-term exclusions also increased from 5,400 to 6,765.

Taking into account rising pupil numbers, the per pupil percentage rate saw a small rise from 0.10 per cent to 0.18 (permanent) and 3.33 to 4.05 per cent (fixed-term).

Both County Hall officials and senior teachers say although the rise should be taken seriously, it is not out of context amid a rising student population.

And they have given backing to primary and secondary teachers to take hardline disciplinary steps if the situation requires.

County Coun Susie Charles, cabinet member for children and schools (inset), said: “In common with the rest of the country, Lancashire has seen a small increase in exclusions, which we take seriously, although more recent figures suggest a drop in primary age permanent exclusions.

“It is important to keep this in perspective; we have more than 167,000 children in around 600 schools, 92 per cent of which are rated as good or outstanding.

“And in terms of the North West average, we have a slightly higher rate of permanent exclusions, and a slightly lower rate of fixed term exclusions.

“Reasons for exclusions can be complex and it is difficult to point to any one reason – the school population has increased during this period and the trend across the country has been towards greater use of exclusions.”

In 2015/16, the latest academic year covered in the data for state-funded schools, persistent disruptive behaviour was the most frequent reason for both permanent (96) and fixed-term (1,626) punishments.

The level of physical assaults, against both fellow students or staff, along with drug and alcohol misuse as reasons for exclusion appear to have maintained a steady rate since 2011.

County Coun Charles said: “Decisions to exclude pupils are made by individual headteachers and only taken as a last resort.

“Schools do everything possible to keep pupils in school, and work with parents, carers and a range of external agencies to do this. “We provide expert advisers and consultants to support schools, and recently ran a pilot support programme for primary schools in West Lancashire, which saw no permanent exclusions in 2016/17.

“Importantly, although we firmly believe that exclusion should only be used as a last resort, we fully support the right of headteachers to use all of the powers at their disposal to maintain and improve discipline in their schools.

“Headteachers have to try to protect the educational opportunities of all their pupils, which may be affected by the poor behaviour of other children.”

School and incident type: 2015/16 - 2011/12

Permanent exclusions, state-funded Primary Schools: 78 - 24

Fixed-period exclusions, SF Primary Schools: 1,007 - 552

Permanent exclusions, SF Secondary Schools: 222 - 125

Fixed-period exclusions, SF Secondary Schools: 5,35 - 4,481

Permanent exclusions, SF Special Schools: 5 - 5

Fixed-period exclusions, SF Special Schools: 401 - 369

Permanent exclusions, SF All schools: 305 - 150

Fixed-period exclusions, SF All schools: 6,765 - 5,400

Reasons

Physical assault against a pupil - permanent exclusions: 31 - 21

Physical assaults against adult: 56 - 17

Drugs and alcohol: 21 - 15

Persistent disruptive behaviour: 96 - 50

Physical assault against a pupil - fixed-term exclusions: 1,100 - 977

Physical assaults against adult: 411 - 267

Drugs and alcohol: 192 - 131

Persistent disruptive behaviour: 1,626 - 1,052

Sexual misconduct: 21 - 30

Racist abuse: 69 - 75