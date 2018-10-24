Edith’s wish to help raft of good causes across the Fylde

A foundation is set to donate thousands of pounds to charitable causes across the Fylde coast, in memory of a Wrea Green woman.

The Edith Mary Clark Foundation is asking for applications from charitable groups in order to receive grants to help their communities.

The foundation was set up by Edith Clark, who died in 2016 aged 87.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Applications can be from groups in Wrea Green, Kirkham, Wesham and surrounding areas of West Lancashire.

“Grants will generally be between £500 and £1,000, though larger sums maybe awarded in suitable cases.

“Applications will also be entertained from groups which are not registered charities but do have a charitable nature such as those benefitting the local community.”

Applications should be made to Linder Myers Solicitors, 21-23 Park Street, Lytham or call Susan Walker on (01253) 733101 to request an application form. All forms should be returned by January 15 for consideration at the trustees next meeting.