The three-day Eaglefest spectacular will feature more than 20 bands from across the Fylde coast.

Eaglefest is being staged at the Golden Eagle pub on Warren Drive, Anchorsholme, over the weekend of May 24-26.

As well as being a celebration of live music, the festival will raise money for Brian House and Trinity Hospice.

Entry to the event is free but donations would be welcome.

The long-running event was co-founded back in 2011 by Ian Fletcher, whose son Lucas wanted to pay tribute to much-loved guitar tutor Phil Roberts, who had become seriously ill and sadly later died, aged only in his 40s.

Lucas had planned a small fundraiser for the ward treating Phil and the Golden Eagle heard of the plans and offered the use of the pub.

Ian, now best known for running the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, had connections with local bands and Eaglefest was born.

Poignantly, many of the young musicians in the inaugural festival had been taught by Phil.

Since then the event has gone from strength to strength and become a mainstay in the local music calendar.

This year's event is being hosted by Paul Robathan, known locally as a long-serving staff member at the Bispham Sainsburys store.