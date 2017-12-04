Duchess of Cornwall to visit The Silver Line charity in Blackpool

The Duchess of Cornwall will be in Blackpool this week to visit the offices of charity The Silver Line.

She will meet will meet staff, volunteers and Dame Esther Rantzen, president and founder, of Silver Line at Amy Johnson Way, South Shore, on Friday.

Silver Line is a free, national and confidential helpline for lonely older people which is open 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

To date, the helpline has taken over 1.6 million calls - currently more than one every minute – with 80 per cent of callers every month phoning for the first time.