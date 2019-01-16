Dry January craze hitting pubs in pocket

Dry January has become a popular life choice for many people who want to detox after Christmas and New Year - but that can mean a tough time for pubs. Louisa Gregson speaks to local landlords to see what the new trend means for their takings.

David Smith, 47, landlord of the Old Town Hall Tavern in Blackpool says this is his first January as the landlord of the pub on Church Street.

David, who has been in the industry for 30 years, says he is feeling the squeeze but is relying on live music and real ale to see him through.

He says: “It is very, very quiet.

“We still have some core regulars but some are missing.

“This is the quietest we have ever been.

“I have done this job for 30 years but I only started here in April so this is my first January in this pub.

“It is very quiet and we don’t have a kitchen as this is a very traditional pub.

“But we do have a function room and we serve real ale and have live music every week so I am relying on that to see us through.”

Landlord of the Bloomfield Brewhouse on Ansdell Road, Gary Towers, 38, says Dry January can make an already quiet time after Christmas even worse.

And he is backing the idea of a new campaign called Try January which encourages people to support their local pubs by trying other things pubs have to offer such as soft drinks and food.

He said: “It does affect the pub but it is one of those things that we have to take.

“We all anticipate the pubs being more quiet after Christmas but then stick Dry January on top and it makes it worse.

“People don’t have to stop using the pubs. We have a range of soft drinks, food, darts, pool and light entertainment so there are still things to try and enjoy without drinking alcohol.”

Assistant manager of the Belle Vue pub on Whitegate Drive, Ian Peck, said they have noticed an increase in the sale of none-alcoholic ciders and lagers since Christmas.

He said: “We cater for both sides and have seen a slight increase in none alcoholic beer and cider.

“There are lots of customers drinking old mout cider made from berries and Becks Blue which is no alchohol.”

Ross Robinson, 34, owner of The Queens on Central Beach in Lytham says he feels people should be thinking about responsible drinking all year round instead of choosing to fully abstain in January.

And he says he offers a range of artisan drinks and smoothies all year round.

He says: “Although we do notice a difference we are not affected in the same way as real ale pubs.

“Our philosophy is to not panic and we just absorb the issues in January by providing more vegan food and salads and a wide rang of artisan soft drinks.

“I do feel responsible drinking is just as important in December as it is in January though and people should drink responsibly all year round instead of focusing on one month.”

Martin Molloy, 47, has been the landlord of The Stanley Arms in Wesham for 21 years.

And he says the pub is 15 to 20 per cent down each January.

He says: “Dry January started about four or five years ago and was mainly for charity purposes.

“Now people tend to do it for health reasons.

“Over the years it has started affecting us more and more.

“Things tend to drop off in January anyway so this adds to it.

”We have started running special promotions and increasing our range of none alcoholic drinks and healthy option foods.”

“We appreciate that people don’t want to drink but we say still come out and socialise.”

Martin added: “It is hard work.

“The staff still need paying, the council tax still needs paying, the bills still need paying. We don’t stop running- everything stays the same.

“Footfall diminishes and we tend to be about 15 to 20 per cent down which is a lot. It all puts a big strain on us.”

Martin says he would encourage people to take full advantage of Try January and support independent pubs.

He says: “A whole month of abstainance could prove fatal and unrecoverable for many pubs.

“With increased business rates every pint or lime and soda counts and will support small independent businesses like us to keep doing what we love.

“We fully support not drinking alcohol in January but that does not mean you have to be antisocial.

“Don’t be a stranger this January.”