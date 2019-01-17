‘Drug farm’ suspect on the run as Albanians face deportation after police chase through Blackpool town centre

Two men are facing being deported to Albania and another is on the run after a drugs factory was discovered in Blackpool.

Police were called to a property on Clyde Street in North Shore where they found three men outside.

One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and assault after he allegedly bit one officer.

The other two men then ran off through the town centre, chased by police. One was arrested, also on suspicion of cannabis cultivation, but the other man remains at large.

The two arrested men have been detained by Immigration officials and will be deported to Albania, according to police, who today released a picture of the third man.

The Gazette asked for information from the police on the incident on Monday but were not provided with any details until Thursday morning.

A spokesman said: “Both of the men who were arrested have been detained by Immigration officials and will be deported to Albania.

“Our enquiries into the whereabouts of the third suspect are on-going. The pictured male is sought to assist police with their enquiries.”

Police did not reveal if any drugs were found in the property.