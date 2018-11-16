Drug dealer boxer’s future to be decided

A Fylde coast professional boxer is “unlikely” to compete again while he lives out a court sentence for drug dealing.

Jack Arnfield, 30, from Kirkham, has had his licence suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control as a result of his drug conviction.

Arnfield, who has competed twice for the British middleweight title, was found not guilty of conspiracy to supply class A drugs at a trial at Preston Crown Court last month.

But he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis, and was given a 12 month suspended sentence, and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

A spokesman for the British Boxing Board of Control said: “The Central Area Council is aware of the situation and Mr Arnfields licence was suspended back in April this year when the offences were first reported.

“The Council will discuss the matter when they next meet on November 18 and a decision will then be made as to how it will be finalised.

“The Council is unlikely to lift the suspension on his licence while he is subject to an order of the court.”

The suspension marks a second fall from grace for Arnfield.

He was jailed for 18 months in 2010 for drug offences relating to the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

After being freed from prison he said: “I didn’t deal in drugs, but I allowed myself to be used as a courier – I was in the wrong, and I was naive and stupid.”

However, prosecutor Martin Reid told Preston Crown Court last week that Arnfield played a “significant role” in dealing cannabis, and that he had equipment in his house used to cultivate the illegal substance.