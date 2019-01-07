Drivers pull together for servicemen

Blackpool taxi drivers have been praised for their unfaltering support of servicemen past and present.

Representatives from Blackpool Licenced Taxi Operators Association (BLTOA) donated £2,000 to the Royal Marines Association (RMA) last year to support welfare work.

Ron Bell, national chairman of the Royal Marines Association, said: “We regularly receive donations from the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association.

“I want to offer a huge thank you to BLTOA for yet another fantastic donation to Royal Marine Charities, something which I can assure them will be put to very good use.

“In many instances people think that because there isn’t any news of conflict in the media, the need for welfare has gone away when just the opposite is actually true.

“Today we are witnessing even greater calls on our resources and especially in the aftermath of protracted campaign activity such as we have witnessed in Iraq and Afghanistan, where many have suffered life changing injuries both seen and unseen, or indeed paid the ultimate price.

“Sadly, our welfare teams are busier than ever, and the dedication and generosity put in to raise this money by the taxi drivers, and others, is truly appreciated.”

Fundraising events organised by BLTOA include the annual taxi pull along Blackpool Promenade.

The Royal Marines Association is a charity with more than 12,000 members across a network of over 90 branches.

Ron added: “BLTOA members not only give freely of their time but often sacrifice a day’s wages in order to take part in one of their fundraising events, demonstrating considerable community spirit.”