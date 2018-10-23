Drivers find out why ignoring this warning sign in St Annes wasn’t the best idea

If a sign is posted next to the beach warning you to keep your car off it, chances are there’s a good reason for it... as these drivers found out!

These two cars got stuck on the sand off North Promenade in St Annes, with police called in to help at around 12.45am yesterday, a spokeswoman said.

A third car went onto the beach to help and also got stuck, she added, though all three were off by 2.20am.

The road policing unit made light of the situation on social media site Twitter, saying: “Immediate response have asked HO58 to provide a shovel to these two drivers who are currently wheelspinning their way to Australia...”

The force did not say why the cars were on the sand.