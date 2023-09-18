The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that 17 closures are already in place or are expected to take place this week:

Drivers in and around Lancashire will have 17 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And most are are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

• M55, from 8pm September 3 to 6am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to junction 33 and M55 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 1, Lane closures and carriageway closures for waterproofing bridge deck.

• M6, from 9pm March 10 to 6am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 32 to 33, Lane closures for Heating Strengthening on bridge.

• A585, from 8am September 1 2023 to 8pm January 2 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M55 and M6, junction 32 Heavy traffic and TM Embargo due to Blackpool Illuminations.

• A585, from midday, May 23 to 11.59pm November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A585 northbound and southbound, Windy Harbour to Norcross Roundabout traffic signals, narrow lanes and roundabout ring management Windy Harbour to Skippool improvement Scheme.

• M6, from 8pm July 3 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound and southbound, jct nine - M6 lane closures and carriageway closures due to resurfacing.

• M6, from 8am September 18 to 6pm September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J30 to J29 lane closure for horticulture works.

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 29 - 30 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M65, from 9pm September 15 to 5am September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M65 both directions J3 to J4 - lane closure for barriers.

• M61, from 9pm September 17 to 5am September 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - carriageway closure for barriers.

• M6, from 8pm September 5 to 6am September 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M65 both directions J4 to J1 - carriageway closure for communications.

• M58, from 8pm September 5 to 6am October 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, jct 26 to 29 lane closures and slip road closures due to electrical works.

• M61, from 9pm September 18 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, junction 6 to junction 8 - lanes one and two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M61, from 8pm September 20 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 northbound, J6 to J8 - lane closure for electrical works.

• M6, from 9pm September 26 to 5am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 29 - 30 Lane closures and carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).

• M6, from 9pm October 1 to 5am October 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 28 - carriageway closure for Horticulture (Cutting and Planting).