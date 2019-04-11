Driver flees scene after crashing car through a barrier on Amounderness Way

A driver has crashed a car down an embankment in Fleetwood and fled the scene.

The silver BMW 1-Series was found abandoned off Amounderness Way by police after crashing through a barrier.

The silver BMW was recovered by police. Credit: LANCS ROAD POLICE

The incident happened shortly before 6am at the Eros roundabout and the BMW has gone down an embankment next to Blackpool and The Fylde College's Fleetwood Nautical Campus.

Lancashire Road Police tweeted: "HO58 at the scene of a traffic collision, Amournderness Way, Fleetwood. Driver has left the road through the barrier, then left the scene prior to police arrival. Forensic evidence preserved."