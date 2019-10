A driver has crashed their car into a lamp post in Bamber Bridge

The motorists black Peugeot 207 was discovered by police at around 1am this morning on a residential street in the village.

Officers from the Lancs Road Police team tweeted: "Out and about in Bamber Bridge when we came across this vehicle a little worse for wear which had a little battle with a lamp post! Luckily no injuries, driver reported for driving without due care and attention."