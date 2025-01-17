Driver crashes into multiple cars after suffering 'medical episode' on Abbey Road in Blackpool
A driver smashed into several cars after suffering a “medical episode” behind the wheel in Blackpool.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Abbey Road at around 1pm yesterday.
It was reported a vehicle had crashed into several parked cars on the street near the Domino's Pizza store.
Police today confirmed the driver suffered a “medical episode” and was not arrested.
No other injuries were reported.
Officers did not release any further information.
