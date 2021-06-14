Driver crashes into house and parked cars in Blackpool

A red Toyota Auris Touring Sport smashed into two parked cars before mounting the pavement and crashing into a home in Sutton Place, off Central Drive, at around 4.30pm.

Pictures from the scene show the wrecked Toyota next to the terraced home which has suffered significant damage to its front.

A yellow Vauxhall Astra GTC and a grey Volkswagen Passat estate, parked on the road in front of the home, also suffered serious damage in the crash.

The scene of the crash in Sutton Place, off Central Drive in Blackpool, on Sunday evening (June 13)

Fire crews attended to make the scene safe and assess damage to the building.

North West Ambulance Service attended but a spokesman said "there were no casualties at the scene".

Lancashire Police has been reluctant to provide details about what happened, but witnesses say the car had reportedly been stolen.

At this stage, the force has declined to say whether anyone has been arrested or is being sought in connection with the crash.

"It’s just a damage-only collision so we wouldn’t give any further details," said a police spokesman.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for details.

